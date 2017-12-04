GCSO: Thrown rocks, not bullets, causing damage to vehicles in Murrells Inlet

Residents in one local neighborhood have been scared their cars were being shot at. However, the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said there's no evidence to support that. Instead, it's believed rocks are being thrown at those cars.More >>
North Myrtle Beach voters will decide whether or not they want to pay an additional tax.More >>
The Marlboro County School Board voted Monday night to move Bennettsville Intermediate School students out of the school after parents claimed their kids were getting sick because of the conditions in the building.More >>
A former Horry County police detective accused of sexually assaulting crime victims will be back in court Tuesday for a bond modification hearing.More >>
Since Nov. 20, there have been 14 breaking and entering incidents in the city of Myrtle Beach. During the same time frame in 2016, there were eight.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
Picture this: A man is admitted to the hospital, unconscious, with a history of serious health problems and a high blood alcohol level. He has no identification and no family with him. On his chest, he has a tattoo: "Do Not Resuscitate." What would you do? It sounds like a worst-case-scenario question from a medical ethics course, but it really happened recently at a Florida hospital. A newly published study in The New England Journal of Medicine explored the eth...More >>
The 18-year-old said he has molested children since he was 10 years old.More >>
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’More >>
Medical experts warn that the upcoming flu season could be more severe because of the vaccine's ineffectiveness.More >>
The Myrtles Plantation in St. Francisville, Louisiana is heralded as one of the nation’s most haunted places.More >>
A Pennsylvania man is in jail under a $10 million bond after he was arrested in November by New Hanover County detectives during one of the largest narcotics busts in county history.More >>
