GCSO: Thrown rocks, not bullets, causing damage to vehicles in Murrells Inlet

Damage to the woman's SUV, after driving the area of the Wachesaw Rd. and Old Kings Highway intersection. (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)

The newsletter sent to Wachesaw Plantation residents warning them of the incidents. (Source: Wachesaw Plantation POA)

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - Residents in one local neighborhood have been scared their cars were being shot at.

However, the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said there's no evidence to support that. Instead, it's believed rocks are being thrown at those cars. In reaction, the area's neighborhood association is urging drivers to avoid the trouble spot until the issue is stopped.

"There had been an incident where one of our residents was driving down Wachesaw Road and he heard a thud in the side of his car, and when he got home he found a hole," Wachesaw Plantation Property Owners Association president Jim Rogers said.

Rogers and POA colleagues decided to send a neighborhood email alert out Friday, making residents aware of several rock-throwing incidents.

While the newsletter references the weapon to be anything from a rock, to a BB gun or .22-caliber gun, investigators with the GCSO said there's no evidence supporting gun theories.

Instead, the GCSO has more deputies currently patrolling the Wachesaw Road and Old Kings Highway area, looking for suspects.

According to GCSO reports, the first incident happened the evening of Nov. 29. A woman claimed her SUV had been hit with a rock. Damage was visible to its door.

The woman told authorities she didn't see a person, but thinks it came from the area of a vacant lot. The reports shows authorities canvassed the area, but found no one.

The next day, a man's window was shattered and he was cut on his face due to what is believed to have been a rock being thrown at his car. Like the woman, he saw no one.

Both victims were driving in the Wachesaw Road and Old Kings Highway area, and the two incidents happened between 7 and 8 p.m.

While two reports have been filed, Rogers said the POA knows of five separate incidents.

"We've had two windshields, a hole in the car, another woman said something happened but we were unsure as to what it was, and somebody apparently had something thrown at the car. Maybe a water balloon with rocks in it or something. So those are the kinds of incidents we're experiencing," Rogers said.

While he believes it's kids, Rogers is ready for the GCSO to get to the bottom of it. He added he didn't want the email newsletter alerting residents to the incidents to create panic. Instead, he wanted to spread awareness.

Until someone is caught, the POA is asking people to avoid the Wachesaw Road and Old Kings Highway area.

The POA said in its newsletter, instead of taking Wachesaw Road to the turnabout, drivers are advised to take S.C. 707 to Prince Creek Parkway to get to Wachesaw Road.

Or, drivers can take Old Kings Highway to Riverwood Drive, going through Wachesaw Plantation East. However, motorists should be advised that only Wachesaw Plantation residents with updated car stickers can get through gated neighborhoods to cut through.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GCSO at (843) 546-5102.

