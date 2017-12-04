Crime trend shows breaking and entering on the rise in Myrtle Beach

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Myrtle Beach, SC (WMBF) - It's the number one concern during the holidays - safety.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the rear view, those packages are soon to arrive.

Since Nov. 20, there have been 14 breaking and entering incidents in the city of Myrtle Beach. During the same time frame in 2016, there were eight. For the two-week period in 2015, 18 were reported. The figures don't include car thefts and robbery.

One of the cases happening this year was on 62nd Avenue.

Cindy Cremeans works on 62nd Avenue, but feels safer elsewhere.

"I feel I'm safer on the other end in Garden City than Myrtle Beach," Cremeans said. "There's just a lot of things that go on up here that don't happen down there."

Last month, there were two breaking-and-entering incidents that happened in the Carolina Ridge condominiums on the same day.

Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby urges residents to practice good safety habits.

"Lock your house, secure your cars, utilize your alarm systems, make sure you're using lights on a timer," he said. "Don't have your packages delivered straight to your house, or if you have to, try to have a neighbor sign for them. Or, have them delivered to your workplace if you're allowed to."

A common mistake police see are notices on social media.

If you're posting that you're going out of town or going on a holiday cruise, you're letting everyone know that you're not in your home for the next several days," Crosby said. "Especially if you geotag yourself and have the locations on, you're telling everyone where you're at and they'll know you're not at home."

WMBF reached out to Gold Crown Management for comment on the incidents at Carolina Ridge Condos. They declined the request.

