Helicopter transporting Conway area gunshot victim; no suspects in custody

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Police continue to canvas the area after a man was shot in the leg outside of Conway late Monday afternoon.

According to Horry County Police Department spokesperson Krystal Dotson, the shooting happened in the area of Winter Rain Drive.

A helicopter is transporting the victim to the hospital, Dotson said. She added that police do not have any suspects at this time.

