Boston-based company plans to bring industrial hemp facility to Pee Dee

An industrial hemp facility is set to come to Lake City. (Source: WMBF News)

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – An industrial hemp processing and extraction facility is set to come to the Pee Dee.

According to a press release, Boston-based Tucker Naturals LLC announced Monday it has initiated a letter of intent to acquire land in the Godley Morris Commerce Center in Lake City to use for the facility.

It will support South Carolina farmers participating in the state’s industrial hemp pilot research initiative.

A bill signed into law by Gov. Henry McMaster back in May makes it legal for industrial hemp to be grown for research purposes in South Carolina, the release stated.

The S.C. Department of Agriculture is administering the application and permitting process.

According to the release, the Tucker Natural facility will provide consulting services to farmers, as well as processing, extraction, manufacturing and other go-to market aspects of the initiative.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.