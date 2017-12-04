Sheriff: Body found in Robeson County could be related to kidnapping call

MAXTON, NC (WMBF) – Authorities continue to investigate after a body was found Monday morning night in the Maxton area of Robeson County.

According to information from Robeson County Sheriff Ken Sealy, the body was found around 11:30 a.m. near a pond off Alma Road.

He added there was a reported kidnapping at 9:30 a.m. Monday about five miles from where the body was discovered.

It is believed the discovery could be related to the kidnapping call, according to Sealy.

Authorities are continuing their investigation on Alma Road as of 5 p.m. Monday.

