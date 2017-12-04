Florence police search for woman in connection with burglary, car theft

Authorities continue to investigate after a body was found Monday morning night in the Maxton area of Robeson County.More >>
A child has died in a residential fire in Darlington County, according to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
The Florence Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman wanted in connection with a burglary and motor vehicle theft.More >>
The major weather pattern change the First Alert Weather team warned about last week, will bring a prolonged stretch of cold and at times wet weather through the middle and end of the week.More >>
Attorneys for the man accused of shooting and killing two employees during a Conway bank robbery in August said the government is moving too fast with the case and are asking for more time.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
Picture this: A man is admitted to the hospital, unconscious, with a history of serious health problems and a high blood alcohol level. He has no identification and no family with him. On his chest, he has a tattoo: "Do Not Resuscitate." What would you do? It sounds like a worst-case-scenario question from a medical ethics course, but it really happened recently at a Florida hospital. A newly published study in The New England Journal of Medicine explored the eth...More >>
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.More >>
Trump's plans to curtail the strict protections on the sites have angered tribes and environmentalist groups who have vowed to sue to preserve the monuments.More >>
The sentencing hearing for Michael Slager, the former North Charleston cop who pled guilty to a federal charge in the shooting of motorist Walter Scott, is set to begin on Monday.More >>
The 18-year-old said he has molested children since he was 10 years old.More >>
One 8-year-old is dead and another child injured in Gaffney after being attacked by multiple dogs on Friday.More >>
Medical experts warn that the upcoming flu season could be more severe because of the vaccine's ineffectiveness.More >>
Officials said in a press conference Monday morning that $1.2 million worth of cocaine was seized during a traffic stop on I-75.More >>
