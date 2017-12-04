Florence police search for woman in connection with burglary, car theft

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Florence police are looking for this woman in connection with a burglary and car theft. (Source: Florence Police Department)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman wanted in connection with a burglary and motor vehicle theft.

According to information from the FPD, the incident happened at Palmetto Luxury Auto, located in the 600 block of North Cashua Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FPD at (843) 665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.