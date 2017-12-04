U.S. Navy Blue Angels to headline air show at MYR

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline the Wings Over Myrtle Beach air show at the Myrtle Beach International Airport April 28-29, according to a press release.

“Horry County Department of Airports is excited to partner with JLC Air Show Management and welcome the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show to the Grand Strand,” said Scott Van Moppes, director of airports. “The opportunity to bring an air show back to Myrtle Beach, SC is fantastic news and should be an exciting community event. The format of the air show, with the Blue Angels as the headliner, embraces the rich military heritage of our community.”

In addition to the Blue Angels, there will be a host of world-class aerobatic and warbird performers. Other air show performers will be announced at a later date.

