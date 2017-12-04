Police: Elderly man robbed at gunpoint in Myrtle Beach parking garage

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – An elderly man was robbed at gunpoint in a Myrtle Beach parking garage Saturday evening, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report.

Police were dispatched to 2605 North Ocean Blvd Saturday just after 6:30 p.m. in regards to an armed robbery. The 76-year-old victim told officers that while he was standing at the ground level of the parking garage, a white male wearing a dark jacket with a hood over his head approached him. The suspect then stuck a handgun into the victim’s stomach and stated “give me everything,” the report states.

The victim took his belongings out of his pocket and presented them to the suspect. The suspect then grabbed the elderly man’s pants to “ensure that he had everything off of him” before fleeing the scene, police say. The suspect was then seen running towards Kings Hwy from 26th Ave North.

Bystanders flagged down police stating the assailant was running behind a motel into a wooded area, however the suspect could not be located.

A cell phone valued at $400 as well as $300 were stolen from the victim; a wallet containing two credit cards and the victim’s car key were also taken, the report stated. The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-20’s wearing a dark jacket and possibly a dark hat. Call MBPD at 843-918-1300 if you have any information regarding this incident.

