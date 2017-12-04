WATCH LIVE: Man arrested in connection with Mariah Woods' death expected in court

Earl Kimrey is charged in connection with the Mariah Woods case. (Source: Onslow County Sheriff's Office)

ONSLOW COUNTY, NC (WECT/WMBF) - At a news conference on Saturday afternoon, FBI agents and area sheriff's departments confirmed that 3-year-old Mariah Woods has died and that Earl Kimrey was arrested in connection with the girl's death. Kimrey has not been charged with murder, however.

Kimrey is expected to be in court Monday around 9 a.m.

Mobile users, tap here to watch the court appearance live.

