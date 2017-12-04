FIRST ALERT: Major temperature drop and late week winter weather chance for some

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Afternoon highs will take us on a wild ride this week. We'll go from the low 70s tomorrow to highs in the 40s by the end of the work week. Along with the cold temperatures comes the chance of rain starting Wednesday and lasting through Friday. This means that a handful of people, mainly in our NC counties, will have a very slim chance of winter weather Friday morning and possibly Saturday morning.

TEMP AND RAIN TIMELINE:

Tuesday unseasonably warm air moves in with mid to low 70s likely! A small chance of showers is possible Tuesday, mainly along the beaches.

Tuesday night into Wednesday is when the highest rain chances are likely with a cold front swinging through.

Wednesday temperatures remain steady in the mid 60s even with clouds and rain off and on all day.

Thursday highs stay chilly in the upper 40s. Cold rain showers possibly return by Thursday evening, especially along the Grand Strand. The chances of rain inland are lower.

Friday morning starts off with lingering cold rain showers along the coast and a slight risk of rain in the Pee Dee, a cold rain/winter mix in NC. Temperatures remain chilly, upper 40s for highs through the weekend, and even dipping to near freezing by Saturday morning inland.

WINTER WEATHER CHANCES:

The beaches and most of the Pee Dee will only get a very cold rain late this week, but our North Carolina counties will get very close to the freezing mark Friday and Saturday morning. The temperature at the surface will be warm enough to keep anything from accumulating. The chance is very low and this far our the forecast is still uncertain. At this time, it is a zero impact event.

BOTTOM LINE:

We'll get rain the second half of the work week and we'll also turn very cold. The weekend dries out and remains cold. You will want to make arrangements for your outdoor pets to stay warm over the weekend and make other cold weather preps as overnight lows inland will dip below freezing Friday night, Saturday night and Sunday night.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.