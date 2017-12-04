FIRST ALERT: Long stretch of cold, wet weather on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The major weather pattern change the First Alert Weather team warned about last week, will bring a prolonged stretch of cold and at times wet weather through the middle and end of the week.

Tuesday will be the last warm day we see for a very long time. Afternoon temperatures will reach all the way into the lower and middle 70s by the afternoon. A few showers will be possible on Tuesday as a strong cold front moves closer to the region.

The strong cold front will move through the region late Tuesday night and early Wednesday and be accompanied by periods of rain and gusty winds at times. Cold air will start to settle into the area starting Wednesday. As the front stalls offshore through the end of the week, cold weather will continue to filter in while clouds and periods of rain will linger at times.

DAY BY DAY DETAILS:

Wednesday: Cloudy skies with periods of rain at times through the day. Morning temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s will drop into the lower 50s by the afternoon and evening. Wind gusts of 30 mph are likely early in the day.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy skies with areas of light rain. Temperatures in the lower and middle 40s.

Thursday: A cold and wet day. Temperatures will only climb a few degrees for afternoon temperatures in the middle and upper 40s.

Friday: A miserable winter day. Rain through most of the day, some could be steady and heavy at times. Cold and breezy with afternoon temperatures only in the lower to middle 40s.

WEEKEND WINTER WEATHER CHANCES:

Cold weather will continue to filter into the Carolinas from Friday through the weekend keeping temperatures unseasonably cold. As the cold air continues to move into the region Friday night through Saturday, it may have a chance to catch up to some lingering moisture across the Carolinas. This may produce a slight risk of a light wintry mix Friday night or Saturday. Any wintry mix would likely remain just north of the North and South Carolina border and away from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

