Man killed in Sunday morning shooting in Horry County

Afternoon highs will take us on a wild ride this week. We'll go from the low 70s tomorrow to highs in the 40s by the end of the work week. Along with the cold temperatures comes the chance of rain starting Wednesday and lasting through Friday.More >>
A man has died following an early morning shooting in Conway on Dec. 3, according to an Horry County Police press release. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Willow Road at approximately 1:30 a.m. in regards to shots fired.More >>
The Coastal Grand Mall is working to make sure everyone has a chance to meet Santa this year. The mall held a sensory-friendly holiday event on Sunday for families with special needs.More >>
A mobile home was damaged in an early morning fire in Horry County, according to a tweet from HCFR. Fire crews responded to the home at Coral Court and Pepperwood Drive at approximately 2:30 a.m. Monday; HCFR stated the fire was showing through the roof of the residence.More >>
A child has died in a residential fire in Darlington County, according to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
The substitute teachers punished about one dozen middle school students after one student didn’t follow the rules the day before, parents say.More >>
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.More >>
Picture this: A man is admitted to the hospital, unconscious, with a history of serious health problems and a high blood alcohol level. He has no identification and no family with him. On his chest, he has a tattoo: "Do Not Resuscitate." What would you do? It sounds like a worst-case-scenario question from a medical ethics course, but it really happened recently at a Florida hospital. A newly published study in The New England Journal of Medicine explored the eth...More >>
Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said he believes the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
Bush said he believes the women who accused Trump of sexual assault or harassment, and he felt the need to write the op-ed following reports that the president had privately suggested that the "Access Hollywood" tape was not authentic.More >>
The sentencing hearing for Michael Slager, the former North Charleston cop who pled guilty to a federal charge in the shooting of motorist Walter Scott, is set to begin on Monday.More >>
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’More >>
A Facebook user who was at the ACC Championship game Saturday night posted a video of a crazy brawl between fans in the stands during the game.More >>
Gus Malzahn said Saturday night he wanted to be the head coach at Auburn in 2018. The university gave him his wish on Sunday. Malzahn inked an extension to remain with the Tigers through 2024More >>
