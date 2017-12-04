Man killed in Sunday morning shooting in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man has died following an early morning shooting in Conway on Dec. 3, according to an Horry County Police press release.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Willow Road at approximately 1:30 a.m. in regards to shots fired. One male victim was located on scene with multiple gunshot wounds; the victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the victim as 22-year-old Jahi Mishoe, from Conway. An autopsy revealed he died from trauma to vital organs and hemorrhaging.

There is no suspect information at this time - the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident should contact Horry County Police at 843-248-1520.

