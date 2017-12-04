Horry County mobile home damaged after fire

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A mobile home was damaged in an early morning fire in Horry County, according to a tweet from HCFR.

Fire crews responded to the home at Coral Court and Pepperwood Drive at approximately 2:30 a.m. Monday; HCFR stated the fire was showing through the roof of the residence.

The fire was deemed under control by 3:30 a.m. There were no reports of injuries and no further information is available at this time regarding occupants of the home.

Fire investigators are currently working the scene.

