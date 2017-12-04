Horry County mobile home damaged after fire - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County mobile home damaged after fire

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A mobile home was damaged in an early morning fire in Horry County, according to a tweet from HCFR.

Fire crews responded to the home at Coral Court and Pepperwood Drive at approximately 2:30 a.m. Monday; HCFR stated the fire was showing through the roof of the residence.

The fire was deemed under control by 3:30 a.m. There were no reports of injuries and no further information is available at this time regarding occupants of the home.

Fire investigators are currently working the scene. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Horry County mobile home damaged after fire

    Horry County mobile home damaged after fire

    Monday, December 4 2017 4:41 AM EST2017-12-04 09:41:10 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A mobile home was damaged in an early morning fire in Horry County, according to a tweet from HCFR. Fire crews responded to the home at Coral Court and Pepperwood Drive at approximately 2:30 a.m. Monday; HCFR stated the fire was showing through the roof of the residence.

    More >>

    A mobile home was damaged in an early morning fire in Horry County, according to a tweet from HCFR. Fire crews responded to the home at Coral Court and Pepperwood Drive at approximately 2:30 a.m. Monday; HCFR stated the fire was showing through the roof of the residence.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Child dies in early morning house fire in Darlington County

    Child dies in early morning house fire in Darlington County

    Monday, December 4 2017 4:10 AM EST2017-12-04 09:10:56 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A child has died in a residential fire in Darlington County, according to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A child has died in a residential fire in Darlington County, according to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

  • One killed after driver ran stop sign in Darlington

    One killed after driver ran stop sign in Darlington

    Sunday, December 3 2017 7:05 PM EST2017-12-04 00:05:17 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    One person was killed after a driver ran a stop sign in Darlington Sunday afternoon, according to LcPl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver of a Toyota pick-up truck was traveling southbound on East Lynches River Road when it ran the stop sign at the intersection of U.S. 401 around 3:40 p.m. The pick-up truck struck a Honda Accord traveling eastbound on U.S. 401. The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead on scene.

    More >>

    One person was killed after a driver ran a stop sign in Darlington Sunday afternoon, according to LcPl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver of a Toyota pick-up truck was traveling southbound on East Lynches River Road when it ran the stop sign at the intersection of U.S. 401 around 3:40 p.m. The pick-up truck struck a Honda Accord traveling eastbound on U.S. 401. The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead on scene.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly