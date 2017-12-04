Horry County mobile home damaged after fire

A mobile home was damaged in an early morning fire in Horry County, according to a tweet from HCFR. Fire crews responded to the home at Coral Court and Pepperwood Drive at approximately 2:30 a.m. Monday; HCFR stated the fire was showing through the roof of the residence.More >>
A mobile home was damaged in an early morning fire in Horry County, according to a tweet from HCFR. Fire crews responded to the home at Coral Court and Pepperwood Drive at approximately 2:30 a.m. Monday; HCFR stated the fire was showing through the roof of the residence.More >>
A child has died in a residential fire in Darlington County, according to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A child has died in a residential fire in Darlington County, according to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
One person was killed after a driver ran a stop sign in Darlington Sunday afternoon, according to LcPl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver of a Toyota pick-up truck was traveling southbound on East Lynches River Road when it ran the stop sign at the intersection of U.S. 401 around 3:40 p.m. The pick-up truck struck a Honda Accord traveling eastbound on U.S. 401. The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead on scene.More >>
One person was killed after a driver ran a stop sign in Darlington Sunday afternoon, according to LcPl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver of a Toyota pick-up truck was traveling southbound on East Lynches River Road when it ran the stop sign at the intersection of U.S. 401 around 3:40 p.m. The pick-up truck struck a Honda Accord traveling eastbound on U.S. 401. The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead on scene.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue crews are on scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 501, according to a tweet from HCFR. The accident is at 4010 West Highway 501, which is a Conway address. Three medic-units are requested. Check back with WMBF News for more information on this developing story.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue crews are on scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 501, according to a tweet from HCFR. The accident is at 4010 West Highway 501, which is a Conway address. Three medic-units are requested. Check back with WMBF News for more information on this developing story.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were on scene of a fatal accident on Highway 9 Saturday night. The accident was at the intersection of Highway 9 Business and Highway 378 Secondary in Loris. According to a tweet from HCFR, it was a head - on collision.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were on scene of a fatal accident on Highway 9 Saturday night. The accident was at the intersection of Highway 9 Business and Highway 378 Secondary in Loris. According to a tweet from HCFR, it was a head - on collision.More >>
The substitute teachers punished about one dozen middle school students after one student didn’t follow the rules the day before, parents say.More >>
The substitute teachers punished about one dozen middle school students after one student didn’t follow the rules the day before, parents say.More >>
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.More >>
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.More >>
Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team.More >>
Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team.More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>