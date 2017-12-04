Child dies in early morning house fire in Darlington County

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - Darlington County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a structure fire at residence in the 700 block of Railroad Avenue in the Hartsville area of Darlington County. According to a press release deputies were called to the home at 12 a.m., Monday.

The Hartsville Fire Department and the Darlington County Fire District responded as well. Fire Department crews recovered a one- year- old child from the residence. The child was transported to an area hospital and later died. The cause of death has not been revealed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Sheriff's Investigators and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been requested to assist.

Check back with WMBF News for more information.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.