One killed after driver ran stop sign in Darlington

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed after a driver ran a stop sign in Darlington Sunday afternoon, according to LcPl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of a Toyota pick-up truck was traveling southbound on East Lynches River Road when it ran the stop sign at the intersection of U.S. 401 around 3:40 p.m.

The pick-up truck struck a Honda Accord traveling eastbound on U.S. 401. The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead on scene. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

The driver of the pick-up truck was transported to a nearby hospital. Charges are pending, but have not yet been filed.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.