FIRST ALERT: Wild temperature ride through the week. - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Wild temperature ride through the week.

By Sean Bailey, Meteorologist
Connect
Grand Strand Temperature Trend Grand Strand Temperature Trend
Pee Dee Temperature Trend Pee Dee Temperature Trend
Rain Risk this Week Rain Risk this Week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Quiet weather starts off the work week, but a cold front brings in rain and chilly changes midweek.

Tonight will remain clear and quiet, with cool low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s to wake up to in the morning.

Monday afternoon will see similar amounts of sunshine, and high temperatures again approach the mid 60s.

Tuesday unseasonably warm air moves in with mid to low 70s likely! A small chance of showers is possible Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday night into Wednesday is when the highest rain chances are likely with a cold front swinging through.

Wednesday temperatures remain steady in the mid 60s, but Thursday is when we will start to feel the chill. 

Thursday highs stay chilly in the upper 40s. Cold rain showers possibly return by Thursday evening, especially along the Grand Strand. The chances of rain inland are lower.

Friday morning starts off with lingering cold rain showers along the coast. A slow clearing starts into the afternoon. Temperatures remain chilly, upper 40s for highs through the weekend, and even dipping to near freezing by Sunday morning.  

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • One killed after driver ran stop sign in Darlington

    One killed after driver ran stop sign in Darlington

    Sunday, December 3 2017 7:05 PM EST2017-12-04 00:05:17 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    One person was killed after a driver ran a stop sign in Darlington Sunday afternoon, according to LcPl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver of a Toyota pick-up truck was traveling southbound on East Lynches River Road when it ran the stop sign at the intersection of U.S. 401 around 3:40 p.m. The pick-up truck struck a Honda Accord traveling eastbound on U.S. 401. The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead on scene.

    More >>

    One person was killed after a driver ran a stop sign in Darlington Sunday afternoon, according to LcPl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver of a Toyota pick-up truck was traveling southbound on East Lynches River Road when it ran the stop sign at the intersection of U.S. 401 around 3:40 p.m. The pick-up truck struck a Honda Accord traveling eastbound on U.S. 401. The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead on scene.

    More >>

  • Rescue crews on scene of multi-vehicle accident on Highway 501 in Conway

    Rescue crews on scene of multi-vehicle accident on Highway 501 in Conway

    Sunday, December 3 2017 5:12 PM EST2017-12-03 22:12:26 GMT
    (Source: @hatfield_wilson Twitter)(Source: @hatfield_wilson Twitter)

    Horry County Fire Rescue crews are on scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 501, according to a tweet from HCFR. The accident is at 4010 West Highway 501, which is a Conway address. Three medic-units are requested. Check back with WMBF News for more information on this developing story.  

    More >>

    Horry County Fire Rescue crews are on scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 501, according to a tweet from HCFR. The accident is at 4010 West Highway 501, which is a Conway address. Three medic-units are requested. Check back with WMBF News for more information on this developing story.  

    More >>

  • Loris man killed after fiery head-on accident in Loris, two others rescued

    Loris man killed after fiery head-on accident in Loris, two others rescued

    Sunday, December 3 2017 10:50 AM EST2017-12-03 15:50:02 GMT
    Source: Raycom MediaSource: Raycom Media

    Horry County Fire Rescue crews were on scene of a fatal accident on Highway 9 Saturday night. The accident was at the intersection of Highway 9 Business and Highway 378 Secondary in Loris. According to a tweet from HCFR, it was a head - on collision.

    More >>

    Horry County Fire Rescue crews were on scene of a fatal accident on Highway 9 Saturday night. The accident was at the intersection of Highway 9 Business and Highway 378 Secondary in Loris. According to a tweet from HCFR, it was a head - on collision.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly