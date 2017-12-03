FIRST ALERT: Wild temperature ride through the week.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Quiet weather starts off the work week, but a cold front brings in rain and chilly changes midweek.

Tonight will remain clear and quiet, with cool low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s to wake up to in the morning.

Monday afternoon will see similar amounts of sunshine, and high temperatures again approach the mid 60s.

Tuesday unseasonably warm air moves in with mid to low 70s likely! A small chance of showers is possible Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday night into Wednesday is when the highest rain chances are likely with a cold front swinging through.

Wednesday temperatures remain steady in the mid 60s, but Thursday is when we will start to feel the chill.

Thursday highs stay chilly in the upper 40s. Cold rain showers possibly return by Thursday evening, especially along the Grand Strand. The chances of rain inland are lower.

Friday morning starts off with lingering cold rain showers along the coast. A slow clearing starts into the afternoon. Temperatures remain chilly, upper 40s for highs through the weekend, and even dipping to near freezing by Sunday morning.