Rescue crews on scene of multi-vehicle accident on Highway 501 i - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Rescue crews on scene of multi-vehicle accident on Highway 501 in Conway

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
(Source: @hatfield_wilson Twitter) (Source: @hatfield_wilson Twitter)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews are on scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 501, according to a tweet from HCFR.

The accident is at 4010 West Highway 501, which is a Conway address. Three medic-units are requested.

Check back with WMBF News for more information on this developing story. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • One killed after driver ran stop sign in Darlington

    One killed after driver ran stop sign in Darlington

    Sunday, December 3 2017 7:05 PM EST2017-12-04 00:05:17 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    One person was killed after a driver ran a stop sign in Darlington Sunday afternoon, according to LcPl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver of a Toyota pick-up truck was traveling southbound on East Lynches River Road when it ran the stop sign at the intersection of U.S. 401 around 3:40 p.m. The pick-up truck struck a Honda Accord traveling eastbound on U.S. 401. The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead on scene.

    More >>

    One person was killed after a driver ran a stop sign in Darlington Sunday afternoon, according to LcPl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver of a Toyota pick-up truck was traveling southbound on East Lynches River Road when it ran the stop sign at the intersection of U.S. 401 around 3:40 p.m. The pick-up truck struck a Honda Accord traveling eastbound on U.S. 401. The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead on scene.

    More >>

  • Rescue crews on scene of multi-vehicle accident on Highway 501 in Conway

    Rescue crews on scene of multi-vehicle accident on Highway 501 in Conway

    Sunday, December 3 2017 5:12 PM EST2017-12-03 22:12:26 GMT
    (Source: @hatfield_wilson Twitter)(Source: @hatfield_wilson Twitter)

    Horry County Fire Rescue crews are on scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 501, according to a tweet from HCFR. The accident is at 4010 West Highway 501, which is a Conway address. Three medic-units are requested. Check back with WMBF News for more information on this developing story.  

    More >>

    Horry County Fire Rescue crews are on scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 501, according to a tweet from HCFR. The accident is at 4010 West Highway 501, which is a Conway address. Three medic-units are requested. Check back with WMBF News for more information on this developing story.  

    More >>

  • Loris man killed after fiery head-on accident in Loris, two others rescued

    Loris man killed after fiery head-on accident in Loris, two others rescued

    Sunday, December 3 2017 10:50 AM EST2017-12-03 15:50:02 GMT
    Source: Raycom MediaSource: Raycom Media

    Horry County Fire Rescue crews were on scene of a fatal accident on Highway 9 Saturday night. The accident was at the intersection of Highway 9 Business and Highway 378 Secondary in Loris. According to a tweet from HCFR, it was a head - on collision.

    More >>

    Horry County Fire Rescue crews were on scene of a fatal accident on Highway 9 Saturday night. The accident was at the intersection of Highway 9 Business and Highway 378 Secondary in Loris. According to a tweet from HCFR, it was a head - on collision.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly