Rescue crews on scene of multi-vehicle accident on Highway 501 in Conway

One person was killed after a driver ran a stop sign in Darlington Sunday afternoon, according to LcPl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver of a Toyota pick-up truck was traveling southbound on East Lynches River Road when it ran the stop sign at the intersection of U.S. 401 around 3:40 p.m. The pick-up truck struck a Honda Accord traveling eastbound on U.S. 401. The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead on scene.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue crews are on scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 501, according to a tweet from HCFR. The accident is at 4010 West Highway 501, which is a Conway address. Three medic-units are requested. Check back with WMBF News for more information on this developing story.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were on scene of a fatal accident on Highway 9 Saturday night. The accident was at the intersection of Highway 9 Business and Highway 378 Secondary in Loris. According to a tweet from HCFR, it was a head - on collision.More >>
One person has died following a shooting in Conway Saturday night, according to Horry County Coroner Dennis Fowler. The victim, identified as 22-year-old Jahi Mishoe, died from a gunshot wound around 11:45 Saturday night. The shooting took place on Willow Drive in Conway, and Mishoe died on scene from trauma to vital organs and hemorrhaging, according to the coroner. Mishoe’s death has been ruled a homicide.More >>
A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a train in Dillon County, according to LcPl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol. The accident happened around 6:20 p.m. on East Fairfield Road. The bicyclist went around the crossing arms that were down to indicate an oncoming train. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time. No one else was injured.More >>
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.More >>
Officials say the structure will come down, they just don't know when.More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team.More >>
