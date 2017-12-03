One dead after shooting in Conway Saturday night, victim identified

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were on scene of a fatal accident on Highway 9 Saturday night. The accident was at the intersection of Highway 9 Business and Highway 378 Secondary in Loris. According to a tweet from HCFR, it was a head - on collision.More >>
One person has died following a shooting in Conway Saturday night, according to Horry County Coroner Dennis Fowler. The victim, identified as 22-year-old Jahi Mishoe, died from a gunshot wound around 11:45 Saturday night. The shooting took place on Willow Drive in Conway, and Mishoe died on scene from trauma to vital organs and hemorrhaging, according to the coroner. Mishoe’s death has been ruled a homicide.More >>
A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a train in Dillon County, according to LcPl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol. The accident happened around 6:20 p.m. on East Fairfield Road. The bicyclist went around the crossing arms that were down to indicate an oncoming train. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time. No one else was injured.More >>
Authorities say an 8-year-old South Carolina boy has been mauled to death by dogs he played with and fed every day. Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said Korbin Williams was walking with a friend near his Gaffney home around 3:45 p.m. Friday when three dogs attacked them. Fowler says the friend was bitten once on the leg, but the dogs kept attacking Korbin, biting him all over his body. He died from blood loss.More >>
A Murrells Inlet man caught a humpback whale and two dolphins swimming in the ocean off Murrells Inlet Friday morning in an unreal video he posted to Facebook. Two days earlier, he recorded a group of four dolphins swimming near his kayak.More >>
Officials say the structure will come down, they just don't know when.More >>
Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team.More >>
Which looms largest for the selection committee - a conference championship or a 31-point loss?More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
This isn't your ordinary package theft story. Just as the woman tries to get in the car, the driver bolts, causing her to fall. Possibly because of who was running after her.More >>
