One dead after shooting in Conway Saturday night, victim identified

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person has died following a shooting in Conway Saturday night, according to Horry County Coroner Dennis Fowler.

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Jahi Mishoe, died from a gunshot wound around 11:45 Saturday night.

The shooting took place on Willow Drive in Conway, and Mishoe died on scene from trauma to vital organs and hemorrhaging, according to the coroner.

Mishoe’s death has been ruled a homicide.

Horry County Police are investigating, check back with WMBF News for more information.

