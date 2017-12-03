One dead after shooting in Conway Saturday night, victim identif - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

breaking

One dead after shooting in Conway Saturday night, victim identified

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person has died following a shooting in Conway Saturday night, according to Horry County Coroner Dennis Fowler.

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Jahi Mishoe, died from a gunshot wound around 11:45 Saturday night. 

The shooting took place on Willow Drive in Conway, and Mishoe died on scene from trauma to vital organs and hemorrhaging, according to the coroner.

Mishoe’s death has been ruled a homicide.

Horry County Police are investigating, check back with WMBF News for more information. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Loris man killed after fiery head-on accident in Loris, two others rescued

    Loris man killed after fiery head-on accident in Loris, two others rescued

    Sunday, December 3 2017 10:50 AM EST2017-12-03 15:50:02 GMT
    Source: Raycom MediaSource: Raycom Media

    Horry County Fire Rescue crews were on scene of a fatal accident on Highway 9 Saturday night. The accident was at the intersection of Highway 9 Business and Highway 378 Secondary in Loris. According to a tweet from HCFR, it was a head - on collision.

    More >>

    Horry County Fire Rescue crews were on scene of a fatal accident on Highway 9 Saturday night. The accident was at the intersection of Highway 9 Business and Highway 378 Secondary in Loris. According to a tweet from HCFR, it was a head - on collision.

    More >>

  • breaking

    One dead after shooting in Conway Saturday night, victim identified

    One dead after shooting in Conway Saturday night, victim identified

    Sunday, December 3 2017 10:29 AM EST2017-12-03 15:29:14 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    One person has died following a shooting in Conway Saturday night, according to Horry County Coroner Dennis Fowler. The victim, identified as 22-year-old Jahi Mishoe, died from a gunshot wound around 11:45 Saturday night.  The shooting took place on Willow Drive in Conway, and Mishoe died on scene from trauma to vital organs and hemorrhaging, according to the coroner. Mishoe’s death has been ruled a homicide. 

    More >>

    One person has died following a shooting in Conway Saturday night, according to Horry County Coroner Dennis Fowler. The victim, identified as 22-year-old Jahi Mishoe, died from a gunshot wound around 11:45 Saturday night.  The shooting took place on Willow Drive in Conway, and Mishoe died on scene from trauma to vital organs and hemorrhaging, according to the coroner. Mishoe’s death has been ruled a homicide. 

    More >>

  • Bicyclist dead after being hit by train in Dillon County Saturday night

    Bicyclist dead after being hit by train in Dillon County Saturday night

    Saturday, December 2 2017 9:25 PM EST2017-12-03 02:25:04 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a train in Dillon County, according to LcPl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol. The accident happened around 6:20 p.m. on East Fairfield Road. The bicyclist went around the crossing arms that were down to indicate an oncoming train. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time. No one else was injured. 

    More >>

    A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a train in Dillon County, according to LcPl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol. The accident happened around 6:20 p.m. on East Fairfield Road. The bicyclist went around the crossing arms that were down to indicate an oncoming train. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time. No one else was injured. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly