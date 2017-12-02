Bicyclist dead after being hit by train in Dillon County Saturday night

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a train in Dillon County, according to LcPl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The accident happened around 6:20 p.m. on East Fairfield Road. The bicyclist went around the crossing arms that were down to indicate an oncoming train. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

No one else was injured. The incident remains under investigation.

