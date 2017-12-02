Loris man killed after fiery head-on accident in Loris, two others rescued

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews were on scene of a fatal accident on Highway 9 Saturday night.

The accident was at the intersection of Highway 9 Business and Highway 348 Secondary in Loris. According to a tweet from HCFR, it was a head - on collision.

LcPl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol said a GMC truck was traveling northbound on Highway 9 and attempted to make a left hand turn onto Highway 348 Secondary. The truck hit a GMC Sport Utility traveling southbound on Highway 9 head on.

The driver of the truck, identified as 44-year-old James P. Stevens III, of Loris, was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The GMC Sport Utility caught on fire, but both occupants were able to make it out safely with non-life threatening injuries.

No charges will be filed as the victim failed to yield to the right of way. SCHP is still investigating.

@hcfirerescue MVA Trapped Correct address. 349 Highway 9 Business — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) December 3, 2017

@hcfirerescue UPDATE on MVA at 348 Highway 9 Business. 1 victim extricated and transported with life-threatening injuries. 2 additional patients escaped burning vehicle and transported with non life-threatening injuries. #BuckleUp #BeSafe — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) December 3, 2017

Check back with WMBF News for more information on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.