Loris man killed after fiery head-on accident in Loris, two others rescued

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews were on scene of a fatal accident on Highway 9 Saturday night. 

The accident was at the intersection of Highway 9 Business and Highway 348 Secondary in Loris. According to a tweet from HCFR, it was a head - on collision.

LcPl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol said a GMC truck was traveling northbound on Highway 9 and attempted to make a left hand turn onto Highway 348 Secondary. The truck hit a GMC Sport Utility traveling southbound on Highway 9 head on. 

The driver of the truck, identified as 44-year-old James P. Stevens III, of Loris, was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The GMC Sport Utility caught on fire, but both occupants were able to make it out safely with non-life threatening injuries. 

No charges will be filed as the victim failed to yield to the right of way. SCHP is still investigating. 

