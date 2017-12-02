1 rescued with life-threatening injuries after Loris accident, two other patients with non-life threatening injuries

Horry County Fire Rescue crews are on scene of an accident on Highway 9, according to a tweet from HCFR. The accident is at 349 Highway 9 Business in Loris. According to the tweet, it was a head - on collision. One vehicle is on fire, and one person is trapped in the other vehicle. Two patients made it out safely.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue crews are on scene of an accident on Highway 9, according to a tweet from HCFR. The accident is at 349 Highway 9 Business in Loris. According to the tweet, it was a head - on collision. One vehicle is on fire, and one person is trapped in the other vehicle. Two patients made it out safely.More >>
A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a train in Dillon County, according to LcPl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol. The accident happened around 6:20 p.m. on East Fairfield Road. The bicyclist went around the crossing arms that were down to indicate an oncoming train. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time. No one else was injured.More >>
A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a train in Dillon County, according to LcPl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol. The accident happened around 6:20 p.m. on East Fairfield Road. The bicyclist went around the crossing arms that were down to indicate an oncoming train. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time. No one else was injured.More >>
Authorities say an 8-year-old South Carolina boy has been mauled to death by dogs he played with and fed every day. Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said Korbin Williams was walking with a friend near his Gaffney home around 3:45 p.m. Friday when three dogs attacked them. Fowler says the friend was bitten once on the leg, but the dogs kept attacking Korbin, biting him all over his body. He died from blood loss.More >>
Authorities say an 8-year-old South Carolina boy has been mauled to death by dogs he played with and fed every day. Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said Korbin Williams was walking with a friend near his Gaffney home around 3:45 p.m. Friday when three dogs attacked them. Fowler says the friend was bitten once on the leg, but the dogs kept attacking Korbin, biting him all over his body. He died from blood loss.More >>
A Murrells Inlet man caught a humpback whale and two dolphins swimming in the ocean off Murrells Inlet Friday morning in an unreal video he posted to Facebook. Two days earlier, he recorded a group of four dolphins swimming near his kayak.More >>
A Murrells Inlet man caught a humpback whale and two dolphins swimming in the ocean off Murrells Inlet Friday morning in an unreal video he posted to Facebook. Two days earlier, he recorded a group of four dolphins swimming near his kayak.More >>
The Horry County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents that the audible emergency alarm at J. Reuben Long Detention Center is currently malfunctioning. There is no emergency happening at J. Reuben Long. They advise that crews are working to resolve the issue. Check back with WMBF News for more information.More >>
The Horry County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents that the audible emergency alarm at J. Reuben Long Detention Center is currently malfunctioning. There is no emergency happening at J. Reuben Long. They advise that crews are working to resolve the issue. Check back with WMBF News for more information.More >>
Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team.More >>
Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>