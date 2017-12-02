1 rescued with life-threatening injuries after Loris accident, t - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

1 rescued with life-threatening injuries after Loris accident, two other patients with non-life threatening injuries

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews were on scene of an accident on Highway 9 Saturday night, according to a tweet from HCFR.

The accident was at 349 Highway 9 Business in Loris. According to the tweet, it was a head - on collision. One vehicle was on fire, and one person was trapped in the other vehicle.  That patient was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two patients made it of the car on fire safely and were transported with non-life threatening injuries. 

Check back with WMBF News for more information on this developing story.  

