1 rescued with life-threatening injuries after Loris accident, two other patients with non-life threatening injuries

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews were on scene of an accident on Highway 9 Saturday night, according to a tweet from HCFR.

The accident was at 349 Highway 9 Business in Loris. According to the tweet, it was a head - on collision. One vehicle was on fire, and one person was trapped in the other vehicle. That patient was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two patients made it of the car on fire safely and were transported with non-life threatening injuries.

@hcfirerescue MVA Trapped Correct address. 349 Highway 9 Business — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) December 3, 2017

@hcfirerescue UPDATE on MVA at 348 Highway 9 Business. 1 victim extricated and transported with life-threatening injuries. 2 additional patients escaped burning vehicle and transported with non life-threatening injuries. #BuckleUp #BeSafe — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) December 3, 2017

