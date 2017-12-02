Coroner: Dogs maul SC boy who fed, played with them every day

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say an 8-year-old South Carolina boy has been mauled to death by dogs he played with and fed every day.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said Korbin Williams was walking with a friend near his Gaffney home around 3:45 p.m. Friday when three dogs attacked them.

Fowler says the friend was bitten once on the leg, but the dogs kept attacking Korbin, biting him all over his body. He died from blood loss.

The coroner says deputies killed two of the dogs when they tried to attack them near the scene and the third dog was killed by a neighbor who reported it was acting aggressive.

Fowler says the boy played with the dogs and had just fed them minutes before they mauled him.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)