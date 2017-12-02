Audible emergency alarm fixed at J. Reuben Long Detention Center

Authorities say an 8-year-old South Carolina boy has been mauled to death by dogs he played with and fed every day. Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said Korbin Williams was walking with a friend near his Gaffney home around 3:45 p.m. Friday when three dogs attacked them. Fowler says the friend was bitten once on the leg, but the dogs kept attacking Korbin, biting him all over his body. He died from blood loss.