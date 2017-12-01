Socastee High grad’s father looking forward to ACC Championship game

Anyone who follows the Clemson Tigers football team knows wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is one of the most important players on the team.More >>
City leaders have not selected an architect to build the new library and children's museum. A total of eight different firms created a request for proposal.
It's Dec. 1, so that means it's time to start thinking about where to get a Christmas tree if that holiday staple isn't already set up in your living room.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area near the Socastee Swing Bridge following a multi-vehicle crash Friday evening.
Three suspects have now been charged in connection with a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon at Carver Street Apartments in Myrtle Beach.
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.
