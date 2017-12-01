Socastee High grad’s father looking forward to ACC Championship game

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Anyone who follows the Clemson Tigers football team knows wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is one of the most important players on the team. He also grew up in the Grand Strand area.

Renfrow played quarterback at Socastee High School. His dad, Tim Renfrow, is the athletic director at the school and is looking forward to seeing his son play in Saturday's ACC championship game against Miami.

“Big game,” Tim Renfrow said. “Miami’s got a lot of athletes. I think Clemson just needs to play, and if they don’t turn the ball over, I think they’ve got a chance. If they turn the ball over, it’ll be tough.”

Hunter Renfrow made a huge play for the Tigers in the national championship game in January. He caught the game-winning touchdown with just seconds left on the clock.

While Tim was excited his son made the play, he was just as excited for the team as a whole.

“It’ll be something that he’ll remember for a long time, but the biggest thing is they won,” Tim Renfrow said.

Tim says a rule in their family is no sports on Sundays. With Hunter continuing to excel at the collegiate level, though, it looks like he could be playing on Sundays in the NFL soon. But he said he and the family haven’t talked much about the redshirt junior’s NFL possibilities yet.

“I know Hunter would love to have the opportunity,” Tim Renfrow said. “If he continues to progress, I think he’ll have the opportunity. But that time will come, and we’ll discuss that when the time comes, and I’m sure if he gets the opportunity he will try to play.”

Clemson faces Miami Saturday at 8 p.m. in the ACC Championship game. If the Tigers win, they’ll most likely clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff for the third year in a row.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.