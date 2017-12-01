TRAFFIC ALERT: Drivers asked to avoid area near Socastee Swing Bridge following multi-vehicle crash

TRAFFIC ALERT: Drivers asked to avoid area near Socastee Swing B - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Drivers are asked to avoid the area near the Socastee Swing Bridge following a multi-vehicle crash Friday evening.

A tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue stated there is entrapment associated with this crash, which happened in the 6200 block of Dick Pond Road.

No other information was immediately available.

