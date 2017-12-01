TRAFFIC ALERT: Drivers asked to avoid area near Socastee Swing Bridge following multi-vehicle crash

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Drivers are asked to avoid the area near the Socastee Swing Bridge following a multi-vehicle crash Friday evening.

A tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue stated there is entrapment associated with this crash, which happened in the 6200 block of Dick Pond Road.

No other information was immediately available.

@hcfirerescue on location at 6202 DICK POND RD (At the Swing Bridge) with a multi-vehicle MVA with entrapment. MEDIA- PLEASE ADVISE LISTENERS TO AVOID AREA. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) December 1, 2017

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.