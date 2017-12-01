Pelicans introduce new general manager

City leaders have not selected an architect to build the new library and children’s museum. A total of eight different firms created a request for proposal.More >>
City leaders have not selected an architect to build the new library and children’s museum. A total of eight different firms created a request for proposal.More >>
It's Dec. 1, so that means it's time to start thinking about where to get a Christmas tree if that holiday staple isn’t already set up in your living room.More >>
It's Dec. 1, so that means it's time to start thinking about where to get a Christmas tree if that holiday staple isn’t already set up in your living room.More >>
Drivers are asked to avoid the area near the Socastee Swing Bridge following a multi-vehicle crash Friday evening.More >>
Drivers are asked to avoid the area near the Socastee Swing Bridge following a multi-vehicle crash Friday evening.More >>
Three suspects have now been charged in connection with a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon at Carver Street Apartments in Myrtle Beach.More >>
Three suspects have now been charged in connection with a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon at Carver Street Apartments in Myrtle Beach.More >>
Roaches and a buildup of grease, grime and dirt in one kitchen may have you double checking the score of the restaurant you eat at this weekend.More >>
Roaches and a buildup of grease, grime and dirt in one kitchen may have you double checking the score of the restaurant you eat at this weekend.More >>
The girl hanged herself after a video of her fight with a classmate, who was bullying her, was uploaded to social media, her parents say.More >>
The girl hanged herself after a video of her fight with a classmate, who was bullying her, was uploaded to social media, her parents say.More >>
A couple from Park Hills, Missouri is behind bars for allegedly abusing their son who was less than two weeks old at the time.More >>
A couple from Park Hills, Missouri is behind bars for allegedly abusing their son who was less than two weeks old at the time.More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.More >>
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.More >>
A highly contagious and potentially deadly strain of the dog flu is working its way across Ohio.More >>
A highly contagious and potentially deadly strain of the dog flu is working its way across Ohio.More >>
Betty Miller was arrested for making ricin in her apartment, the FBI said in a statement. She wanted to harm herself but was testing it first by sprinkling it onto the food and beverages of other residents of her retirement community.More >>
Betty Miller was arrested for making ricin in her apartment, the FBI said in a statement. She wanted to harm herself but was testing it first by sprinkling it onto the food and beverages of other residents of her retirement community.More >>
The lawsuit states that the man suffered emotional distress, shame, mental anguish, humiliation, and disgrace because of the affair.More >>
The lawsuit states that the man suffered emotional distress, shame, mental anguish, humiliation, and disgrace because of the affair.More >>
FBI officials said at least 600 people showed up Friday morning to assist in search efforts for 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
FBI officials said at least 600 people showed up Friday morning to assist in search efforts for 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
The lawsuit states that the man suffered emotional distress, shame, mental anguish, humiliation, and disgrace because of the affair.More >>
The lawsuit states that the man suffered emotional distress, shame, mental anguish, humiliation, and disgrace because of the affair.More >>
McNair has been charged with assault.More >>
McNair has been charged with assault.More >>