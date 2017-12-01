Pelicans introduce new general manager

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans have named their new general manager.

According to a press release, Ryan Moore, previously the vice president of business development, has been promoted to general manager. He will oversee the day-to-day operations and sales efforts of the team.

Andy Milovich, the team’s president and current general manager, will continue in his role as president, but will pass on the GM responsibilities to Moore, the release stated.

"He understands the role that sports play in developing the fabric of communities,” Milovich said in a statement. “He's been a major part of our Play It Forward community initiative both in the ballpark and throughout the Grand Strand. I'm looking forward to helping him with his personal and professional growth."

Moore, originally a Connecticut native, has spent the past 15 years living in the southeast. He first joined the Pelicans organization in 2008 as a ticket sales representative, according to the press release.

From there, he went on to work for the Gwinnett Braves, the Atlanta Braves Triple-A affiliate, where he oversaw their ticket sales efforts. Before returning to Myrtle Beach in 2014, he served as the general manager of the Jupiter Hammerheads, the Miami Marlins Class A-Advanced affiliate, as well as the assistant general manager of Roger Dean Stadium, the spring training location for the St. Louis Cardinals and the Miami Marlins.

