Whale, dolphins caught on camera swimming together in South Carolina

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – A Murrells Inlet, South Carolina man caught a humpback whale and two dolphins swimming in the ocean off Murrells Inlet Friday morning in an unreal video he posted to Facebook. Two days earlier, he recorded a group of four dolphins swimming near his kayak.

“So lucky to be on the beach at the right time this morning!” Troy Montenery posted alongside video of the whale. “You can actually hear him exhale in this 10 second video...i’ll add another video in a few minutes...great way to start December.”

The second video appears to show two dolphins swimming in the waters alongside the whale.

Montenery said he was walking his dog with his wife Friday morning at around 7 a.m., as he always does, when he spotted the sea creatures off the beach in the Huntington area. He said he usually captures some great sunrises from the beach, but, “This morning was certainly the best morning we’ve had!”

Montenery also caught on camera a group of four dolphins swimming while he was kayaking on Wednesday. He said two of the dolphins came back and got up and personal with him while he was kayaking.

Montenery’s whale sighting wasn’t the only one this week – the South Carolina State Parks Facebook page posted that two humpback whales were spotted at the Myrtle Beach State Park over the weekend.

