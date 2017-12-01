Darlington Police Chief says he will retire in January 2018

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Darlington Police Chief Daniel Watson announced Friday that he will retire as police chief in January 2018 and will continue his work in another field.

Chief Watson posted the following statement on the Darlington Police Department Facebook page:

Greetings and Attention: I have proudly served the city of Darlington Police Department for the last 24 years. In that time I have been blessed with many fine moments and honestly some very tough ones as well. I have worked very hard to help many people who needed help to make their lives better and regrettably not been able to help all that I wanted to. This coming January 8, 2018 I am retiring from service with the Darlington Police Department and will continue my work in another field. It has been my honor and privilege to be a part of a wonderful and dynamic team of professional caring people who are second to none. There are few things in life as wonderful as living yours in the service of others. I believe we are blessed to have many like minded people here as well. They will go on to serve the people of Darlington proudly for many years to come I am sure. I wish you all of those here much luck in the continued efforts to do just that. I will miss all of you greatly.

Chief Watson

WMBF News is working to learn more about Chief Watson’s retirement and who will replace him next year.

