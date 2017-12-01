Two lanes of traffic on Hwy 17 closed as crews battle electrical fire at Olive Garden

A woman has been arrested for child neglect after a child she was in care of tested positive for cocaine, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report.More >>
A man who took a hostage at a Florence-area hotel Friday morning surrendered peacefully to authorities and is being taken to a nearby hospital for a mental evaluation, an official confirmed.More >>
Crews with North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue are at the scene of an electrical fire at an Olive Garden located on the 4700 block of South Highway 17, according to a tweet from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.More >>
A man is facing drug charges after police found him wearing a necklace that contained methamphetamine, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. Police were patrolling the area of 14th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive Thursday when they stopped a man for walking in the roadway.More >>
One person has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that happened at Carver Street Apartments in Myrtle Beach on Thursday afternoon.More >>
The girl hanged herself after a video of her fight with a classmate, who was bullying her, was uploaded to social media, her parents say.More >>
Flynn resigned as President Donald Trump's national security adviser in February after serving for less than a month.More >>
The sex offender was headbutted multiple times before deputies restrained the other prisoner.More >>
In the wave of accusations sweeping through the media, Hollywood and politics, the stature and wealth that once served as protection have turned into flimsy shields.More >>
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.More >>
The lawsuit states that the man suffered emotional distress, shame, mental anguish, humiliation, and disgrace because of the affair.More >>
A couple from Park Hills, Missouri is behind bars for allegedly abusing their son who was less than two weeks old at the time.More >>
Ole Miss received the NCAA ruling Friday morning on violations committed by the school’s athletic department.More >>
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.More >>
