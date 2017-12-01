Two lanes of traffic on Hwy 17 closed as crews battle electrical fire at Olive Garden

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Crews with North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue are at the scene of an electrical fire at an Olive Garden located on the 4700 block of South Highway 17, according to a tweet from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.

Two lanes of northbound traffic on Highway 17 are currently closed due to emergency vehicles being in the roadway.

