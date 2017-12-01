Man facing drug charge after police find him wearing necklace containing methamphetamine

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man is facing drug charges after police found him wearing a necklace that contained methamphetamine, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report.

Police were patrolling the area of 14th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive Thursday when they stopped a man for walking in the roadway. According to the police report, the man was “acting very nervous” while speaking to officers.

After granting police consent to search him, a “small silver pill capsule” was discovered hanging from the man’s necklace. Inside the pill capsule was a crystal like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, the report states. The methamphetamine weighed 3.85 grams.

Michael Ira Thomas, 47, has been charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. He is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

