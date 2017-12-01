Woman arrested for child neglect after child tests positive for cocaine, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A woman has been arrested for child neglect after a child she was in care of tested positive for cocaine, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report.

Police were dispatched to Grand Strand Medical Center on Nov. 27 after a complaint was filed by a South Carolina Department of Social Services employee.

The employee provided hospital records showing the child had cocaine in his urine.

Katricia Contrail Mumford, 31, has been charged with unlawful neglect of child or helpless person by legal custodian. She is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

