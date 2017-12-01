Suspect surrenders peacefully after hostage situation at Florence-area hotel, official says

Authorities on the scene of the stand off. (Source: Nia Watson)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man who took a hostage at a Florence-area hotel Friday morning surrendered peacefully to authorities and is being taken to a nearby hospital for a mental evaluation, an official confirmed.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene where a suspect, identified by authorities as Mark Travis Jenkins, took a hostage at the Travelhouse Inn on West Lucas Street in the Florence area. The hostage told police Jenkins did have what appeared to be a gun, but FCSO Chief Deputy Glen Kirby said they are still processing the crime scene.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office had negotiators on scene who were able to negotiate Jenkins' surrender, Kirby said. Jenkins reportedly took a man hostage, but later released the man and surrendered to police. A condition of his surrender was that he was to be taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation, Kirby said.

Jenkins was apparently looking for drugs, and asked the sheriff's office to provide them to him, Kirby said. The sheriff's office refused to provide the drugs, and instead struck a deal for Jenkins to go to the hospital for mental help, Kirby said.

"That's what he wanted - he wanted help," Kirby added.

WMBF News Reporter Nia Watson is on scene and observed a helicopter flying overhead. Multiple law enforcement officers were on scene with guns drawn towards the hotel during the incident.

FCSO spokesman Major Mike Nunn recommended that residents avoid the area around the hotel and obey all restricted area locations.

