Horry police holding holiday blanket drive for county animal shelter

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department is teaming up with the Horry County Animal Care Center for a holiday blanket drive for animals.

"We want to ensure that every dog at the shelter has a blanket this year for Christmas, as well as pass them out in the field to any animal that's going to be staying outside this winter,” HCPD Environmental Services Ofc. Misty Alessi said in a video posted on the department’s Facebook page.

Blankets can be new or gently used. Those who want to donate can drop them off at either the HCPD or the county animal center.

