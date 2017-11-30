Heather Glen golf course closes after 30 years

Golfers tee off for the final time at Heather Glen. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) -- The Grand Strand said goodbye to another golf course on Thursday.

After 30 years, Heather Glen Golf Links in Little River has officially closed for good. In 1987, Golf Digest named the 27-hole course the best new course in America.

At its peak, nearly 60,000 rounds were played on the course each year. These days, the number has dropped to 29,000 rounds.

General manager George Gore said that decline has been an issue for all golf courses across the country. As expected, Thursday was a very emotional day for him.

“This means everything to me," Gore said. "This course is my life.”

Golfers from across the country made their way onto the course to say their final goodbyes.

Gore has found nearly every employee another place to work.

As for the future of the land, it is expected to be redeveloped as housing. The Horry County Planning Commission is expected to discuss a new rezoning request on Dec. 7.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.