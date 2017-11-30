Restaurant Scorecard: Live roaches, grime at one spot; near-perfect scores at two others

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Roaches and a buildup of grease, grime and dirt in one kitchen may have you double checking the score of the restaurant you eat at this weekend.

From tacos to burgers and pizza, we have you covered for the weekend in our Restaurant Scorecard report.

Looking for tacos on the go? Moe's Southwest Grill at 4517 U.S. 17 South in North Myrtle Beach starts off this week's report. They scored 81 out of 100 points. Inspectors with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said they found an uncovered personal drink stored on the prep table in the back.

They also took off points for a buildup of grease and grime on the chip dispenser. Additionally, the exterior sides of the grills had a buildup of grease and grime, along with the table and shelf under the grills. Investigators also noted the prep cooler on the serving line had a buildup of food debris.

If sushi is more your flavor, King Kong Sushi Bar and Grill at 2120 Oakheart Road in Myrtle Beach scored an 89. They lost points for not having proper verification of the person in charge, a consecutive violation. They also lost points for food not being stored at proper temperatures. Also, inspectors observed live roaches in the kitchen.

If it's a pizza-to-go night, you may be happy to know that Domino’s Pizza at 5335-B North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach scored a near-perfect 99. Inspectors took off a point for paper towels not being supplied at the hand sink at the end of the cook line.

Finally, if the classic burger and French fries is calling your name, inspectors gave a perfect 100 to Five Guys Burgers and Fries at 11772 Pine Island Road in Myrtle Beach.

Each restaurant is required to have their letter grade posted in the door or window for you to see. If you don't see it, just ask.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.