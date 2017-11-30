Myrtle Beach police search for runaway juvenile who may be in stolen vehicle

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile.

According to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Ryan Joseph Shutt is possibly traveling to Virginia in a black 2012 Jeep Liberty, with S.C. tag HQY 156, that has been reported stolen.

Shutt may be wearing a dark shirt, khaki shorts and black shoes, according to the MBPD. He may have dyed his hair red.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call the MBPD at (843) 918-1382.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.