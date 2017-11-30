Dunes restoration costing North Myrtle Beach $600,000

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The city of North Myrtle Beach is spending more than $600,000 on a dunes restoration project.

The dunes in the Cherry Grove and Windy Hill areas were severely eroded by Hurricane Matthew. City officials said up to 60,000 cubic yards of sand will be restored.

The work will happen in increments from 45th Avenue South to 48th Avenue South, and from 42nd Avenue North to 55th Avenue North. The city wants people to know once work starts the dump trucks and bulldozers will be loud and will use the 39th Avenue North beach access as a staging area.

“It’s a constantly evolving situation on the beach, but we are used to that,” Pat Dowling, North Myrtle Beach spokesman, said.

The dune restoration comes after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completed the beach renourishment project in October. It cost $10.6 million and the city said the Corps did the first renourishment project back in the 1990s.

The group is not responsible for maintaining the sand dunes, so where they didn’t put sand, the city must now go back in and restore the eroded dunes.

Those dunes have been a topic of conversation among vacationers.

"We just walked down to the pier and we were seeing the dunes and discussing whether or not they have fallen a great deal and I was thinking no, but she thinks they sure have. So we have definitely noticed something,” Mark Brown, who vacations in Cherry Grove with his wife every year, said.

Dowling noted that a large number of oceanfront homes, condos and hotels are in North Myrtle Beach.

"That’s not only expensive real estate, but if you look at the beach, that’s our primary economic generator and if people can’t use that or if buildings are impacted, then we have a severe problem that affects everyone," he said. "(That's) not just locally, but statewide because of the tax revenue that is generated.”

City officials said the sand is not coming from the beach, but rather from a dredging spoils basin along Little River Neck Road. Some areas won’t receive any sand dunes because they are already protected.

“Those areas that received beach renourishment will not receive sand dunes and those areas that did not receive renourishment will receive sand dunes,” Dowling said.

In the end, the goal is for all oceanfront properties to have some protection against storm surge.

Crews will begin as early as Monday and contractors must work between tides. Some sections of the beach may be closed and the entire project should wrap up by March 1, 2018.

