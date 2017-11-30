With fresh faces in Myrtle Beach government, county readies new parking compromise

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - An ongoing debate between the city of Myrtle Beach and Horry County may be gaining momentum again because of recent election results.

About a year-and-a-half after city leaders created new parking rules, county officials are hoping fresh faces in Myrtle Beach government could open the doors for persuasion.

Horry County Council Chairman Mark Lazarus and Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught said Jan. 9 is the day a new parking plan will be presented to city officials.

It's also the city council meeting where Brenda Bethune, the Myrtle Beach mayor-elect, and two new council members will be sworn in.

Before the November election, Vaught said a change in leadership would bring new possibilities to the infamous "parking debate." Now that Bethune is mayor-elect, the county's plan is in motion.

While Lazarus and Vaught said the details of the new compromise won't be revealed until the January meeting, much of the focus remains on allowing county residents to purchase a $100 permit to park anywhere within city limits, including the Golden Mile.

Myrtle Beach charges $2 per hour, and $10 for the day, seasonally, to park. County residents can currently buy a $100 permit to park only in specified areas of the city, without a charge at the parking meter.

City spokesperson Mark Kruea, however, doesn't see much changing.

"City residents are paying property taxes on their car year-round, so they're technically paying for parking whether they use the space or not," Kruea said. "The county residents who are vocal about it at this point aren't paying city property taxes, so it makes sense for them to pay when they actually occupy a parking space. The county residents apparently want the benefits of being a city resident without paying city property taxes."

The goal of the parking changes was to stop residential streets from being overrun with vehicles, and to create a cleaner and safer area for city residents. Kruea said those goals have been met.

"The neighborhoods are happy," he said, "I don't know that council will be inclined to open that door again."

When it was clear the city wouldn't budge on any parking changes in Horry County's favor, county council withheld $200,000 headed to the children's museum funds. Vaught said if the city compromises, it's money that could be returned in the next budget year.

While county residents aren't happy to pay for parking in Myrtle Beach, Kruea pointed out city residents have to pay to park at county beach areas as well.

"I believe the county charges for parking meters in unincorporated parts of the county," he said. "Does the county offer parking decals?"

Horry County's Nash Street beach accesses provide free, year-round parking. People wanting to go to the Garden City Beach and Shore Drive accesses are charged $1.25 per hour, $6 per day. Horry County is responsible for 14 miles of public beaches.

Bethune said she's happy to know the county wants to discuss the issue further, and is open to reviewing, analyzing and discussing past decisions.

She added she's especially open to possibly creating parking permits for county residents who work in Myrtle Beach, noting it's unfair to charge city employees who help local business.

However, Bethune did not comment on any possibility of reversing the major parking rules. She said she needs to review why decisions were made from her new seat before commenting on them.

