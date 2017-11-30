Crash closes southbound lanes of S.C. 31 at Robert Edge Parkway - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Crash closes southbound lanes of S.C. 31 at Robert Edge Parkway in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A traffic crash has closed all southbound lanes at S.C. 31 and Robert Edge Parkway in North Myrtle Beach, according to information from the city’s Department of Public Safety.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time. No other information was immediately available.

