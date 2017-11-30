Georgetown police look for man accused of sexually assaulting a minor

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Police are looking for a man accused of criminal sexual assault with a minor. (Source: Georgetown Police Department)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Georgetown police are looking for a suspect wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

According to a post on the Georgetown Police Department’s Facebook page, the incident occurred at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Winyah Street. The reported victim was taken to Georgetown Memorial Hospital for treatment and was released.

Investigators interviewed the victim and had a sketch artist produce a rendering of the suspect. He is described as being between 20 and 30 years of age and standing 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the sketch is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at (843) 545-4300.

