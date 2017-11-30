Former Darlington clerk of court indicted for embezzlement

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A former clerk of court for the city of Darlington has been charged with embezzlement, according to Robert Kittle, communications director for South Caroilna Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Online records from the court’s public index states April M. Bailey was indicted Thursday on one count of embezzlement of public funds valued at $10,000 or more.

Bailey is accused of diverting money meant to be paid to jurors for their service to herself, according to officials. She could face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine that is up to the discretion of the court.

