North Myrtle Beach firefighters find thank-you letter sent from President Reagan

A thank-you letter from President Ronald Reagan was sent to the North Myrtle Beach Fire Department. (Source: NMB Fire Rescue)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A piece of history was discovered inside a file cabinet once used by North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue.

It's an old letter from former President Ronald Reagan that was sent in May 1981, thanking the department for sending him flowers after he was shot in an assassination attempt one month earlier in Washington, D.C.

The letter reads:

Dear Friends, I was happy to receive your beautiful floral gift. Knowing of your friendship encourages me daily. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for caring. Sincerely, Ronald Reagan

Dispatch supervisor Michael Frye found the framed letter while cleaning out a cabinet the department kept memorabilia in.

“I’ve been here 21 years and I had no idea it was here,” Frye said. “So when I found it, I was pretty excited about that. It was pretty cool.”

A post on the department’s Facebook page stated they will be finding a new place to display the letter very soon.

