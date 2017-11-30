Crews secure gas leak at 21st Ave. S, Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach

Crews have responded to a gas leak in North Myrtle Beach. (Source: NMB Fire Rescue)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Crews responded to a gas leak in a section of Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach.

According to a tweet from North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue that went out shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday, the leak happened at 21st Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard.

Road closures affected Ocean Boulevard, 21st Avenue South, Perrin Drive, Holly Drive and Havens Drive at 21st Avenue South.

At 4 p.m. Thursday, another tweet was sent out stating SCE&G had secured the leak and there were no further hazards.

SCE&G has secured the gas leak. No further hazards or issues. All units are clearing. Roadways affected are back open. — N. Myrtle Beach Fire (@NMBFireRescueSC) November 30, 2017

