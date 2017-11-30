Below is a news release from Horry County:

HORRY COUNTY PARTICIPATES IN US MARINE CORPS RESERVE TOYS FOR TOTS CAMPAIGN

Conway, South Carolina –Horry County Government is proud to be a part of the 2017 US Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign once again this year. Donation boxes will be available at the following County offices:

Carolina Forest Recreation Center, 2254 Carolina Forest Boulevard, Myrtle Beach.

Emergency Management, 2560 Main Street, Conway.

L.W. Paul Living History Farm, 2279 Harris Shortcut Road, Conway.

Horry Fire Rescue (locations below):

Administration, 2560 Main Street, Conway.

Station 4, 693 Forestbrook Road, Myrtle Beach.

Station 7, 10228 Kings Road, Myrtle Beach.

Station 24, 640 Ninth Avenue, Aynor.

West Precinct, 5527 Highway 9, Little River.

Horry County Government & Justice Center, Sheriff’s Security Desk, 1301 Second Avenue, Conway.

Horry County Museum, 805 Main Street, Conway.

Horry County Police Department (locations below):

North Precinct, 109 Highway 57 North, Little River.

South Precinct, 9630 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach.

West Precinct, 5527 Highway 9, Little River.

South Strand Complex, 9650 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach

Horry County Public Works Facility, 4401 Privetts Lane, Conway.

Myrtle Beach International Airport, 1100 Jetport Road, Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach International, General Aviation, 1250 Airdrome Street, Myrtle Beach.

North Myrtle Beach Library, 910 1st Avenue South, North Myrtle Beach.

South Strand Recreation Center, 9650 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach.

South Strand Magistrate’s Office, 9630 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach.

Surfside Library, 410 Surfside Drive, Surfside Beach.

Treasurer’s Office (all locations as below):

Government & Justice Center, 1301 Second Avenue, Conway.

Olin Blanton Building, 1201 21st Avenue, Myrtle Beach.

Ralph Ellis Complex, 107 Hwy 57 North, Little River.

South Strand Complex, 9650 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach.

The US Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program distributes new, unwrapped toys to needy children ages 0 -12 years old in Horry County.

Boxes will be at the above locations by Friday, December 1, 2017, and Horry County will collect toys until December 19, 2017.

Please note that Horry County is NOT a distribution point and cannot take requests for toys. Requests to receive toys through the program should be directed to the local Toys for Tots website at http://murrells-inlet-sc.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/local-toy-request-single-form.aspx.

For more information on Horry County Government’s involvement in Toys for Tots, contact Kelly Lee Brosky at (843) 915-5390 or broskyk@horrycounty.org.