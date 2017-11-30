Three suspects now in custody in connection with shots fired at Carver Street Apartments

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Three suspects have now been charged in connection with a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon at Carver Street Apartments in Myrtle Beach.

According to information from Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby, Robert Earl McDougal and Tyshon McClam were served with arrest warrants Friday afternoon.

McDougal was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and driving under suspension, Crosby said. McClam was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Both had $15,000 personal recognizance bonds set during a Friday afternoon hearing.

Online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department state Patrick Anthony Brave, Jr., 25, was charged Thursday with two counts of attempted murder in connection to the shooting. His surety bond was set at $150,000 for each attempted murder charge, for a total bond of $300,000.

MBPD officers responded to Carver Street Apartments on Spivey Ave in the Booker T. Washington neighborhood after shots were fired, Crosby said.

He added that all parties involved have been identified and arrested.

