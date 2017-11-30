One arrested in connection with shots fired at Carver Street Apartments

Police on scene of the shooting incident at Carver Street Apartments. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One person has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that happened at Carver Street Apartments in Myrtle Beach on Thursday afternoon.

Online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department state Patrick Anthony Brave, Jr., 25, was charged with two counts of attempted murder. His surety bond was set at $150,000 for each attempted murder charge, for a total bond of $300,000.

Other people have also been arrested and will be charged Friday morning, Crosby said.

MBPD officers responded to Carver Street Apartments on Spivey Ave in the Booker T. Washington neighborhood after shots were fired, Crosby said.

According to a video posted to the MBPD's Facebook page, all parties involved were identified and questioned.

No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting, according to the MBPD.

The investigation into the incident continues.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.