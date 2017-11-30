Tonight at 6PM - What's the Story with 'Horry'?

TONIGHT AT 6PM – Ho-ree, Or-ee, O-ree - How do you pronounce Horry?

We spoke to local historians, Horry County natives, and tourists fresh off the plane to find what’s the story with Horry, and we learned some fascinating history about our area in the process.

Tune in to WMBF News at 6 p.m. tonight for this story.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.