Student arrested after a gun, face mask and bullets were found inside backpack, police say

By Nick Doria, Producer
Caeleb Andrew Sailer (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center) Caeleb Andrew Sailer (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A charter school student was arrested Wednesday morning after school officials discovered a firearm, bullets and drugs during a search of his belongings, according to an Horry County Police incident report.

Police were dispatched to Coastal Leadership Academy at 3710 Palmetto Pointe Blvd just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday after being informed that a student brought a firearm to school. The student’s suspected marijuana use led school officials to search his backpack. The backpack contained a “green locking bag” with a handgun inside of it, the police report states. The firearm was not loaded, but police discovered three bullets inside the backpack.

A small bag containing a blue pill found inside the student’s wallet was later determined to be a controlled substance. After being advised of his Miranda rights, the student, identified as 18-year-old Caeleb Andrew Sailer, refused to answer any questions.

While checking Sailer’s backpack, officers observed a strong odor of marijuana coming from it. A black face mask, an Ipod and cell phone were discovered inside; a burnt brown cigarette that had a “faint smell of marijuana” was also recovered from the backpack.

Sailer was charged with possession of a controlled substance, carrying weapons on school property and unlawful carrying of pistol. He is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

