747 grams of marijuana, 10 grams of cocaine seized from Lumberton home

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A search warrant executed at a home in Lumberton has led to the seizure of 747 grams of marijuana and $14,590, according to a Lumberton Police Department press release.

The Lumberton Police Department Drug Unit served the search warrant at a residence located on East 5th Street on Nov. 21 at approximately 1:30 p.m. In addition to the marijuana and money, 10 grams of cocaine and a firearm were also seized.

Jerrick Orlando Floyd, 33, was charged with possession of firearm by felon, possession with intent to sell marijuana, possession with intent to sell cocaine, and maintaining a drug dwelling.

His secured bond was set at $20,000. He was being held at the Robeson County Detention Center.

